Swedes abandon Mondelez products due to Russian funding

11:41 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Sweden is seeing an expanding boycott of American food giant Mondelez International, but major Finnish retail chains do not feel the need to join the boycott because the Mondelez products available in their stores are not made in Russia, according to Yle.



Retailers Kesko, Lidl and S-ryhmä noted that their Mondelez products are not Russian.



At the same time, the boycott of Mondelez products in Sweden continues to expand.

"The furniture giant Ikea joined the Swedish protest, as well as in Finland. Earlier, the largest amusement parks Gröna Lund and Kolmården, the shipping company Stena Line and the Swedish railway SJ announced a boycott.. The city of Gothenburg is also participating in the boycott and has announced that it will stop purchasing coffee, processed cheese and cocoa from the company.



Mondelez owns famous brands such as Marabou, Daim, Toblerone, O'Boy, Philadelphia, Oreo and Belvita. Swedish stores excluded the products of this concern because of its business practices in Russia.



It is also noted that supermarkets in Sweden remind customers that Mondelez is involved in financing the Russian military treasury.



Warning labels can be found in stores that read: "Mondelez, which owns the Marabou brand, is using its taxes to support the Russian military treasury and aggressive war against Ukraine. Therefore, we have excluded their products from our assortment."