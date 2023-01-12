The rating Swedish edition gp.se published an article in which the author calls for the closure of the Russian consulate in Gothenburg. Experts are unanimous in their opinion that the free presence in Europe and other democratic states of Russian officials with diplomatic immunity poses a direct threat of espionage and recruitment of agents for informational and sabotage loosening of such countries.
The Swedish society advocates the closure of the consulate of the Russian Federation
10:59 12 January
