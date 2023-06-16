Sweden will allow NATO to base troops on its territory before joining the Alliance

13:54 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Sweden will allow NATO to base troops on its territory even before officially joining the defense alliance.

This was announced on Friday, June 9, by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Pal Jonsson in an author's article in the daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

"The government has decided that the Swedish Armed Forces can prepare with NATO and Alliance member countries for upcoming joint operations," the officials said.

The training may include a temporary base of foreign equipment and personnel on Swedish soil.

"This decision is a clear signal to Russia and strengthens the defense of Sweden," the statement said.

In 2022, Sweden applied to join NATO due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reminds Dagens Nyheter. Turkish and Hungarian objections put the bid on hold and Sweden now hopes to join the NATO summit in Lithuania next month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit in person.