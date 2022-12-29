States plan to prevent Iran from transferring drones to Russia

07:59 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US government has taken measures that are aimed at preventing Iran from producing and supplying drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.



On Wednesday, December 28, reports The NYT, citing its own sources.





According to the publication, the White House stepped up its work on Iranian drones after it turned out that Western technologies, including American ones, were found in the drones.



The NYT notes that the Americans are already providing the Ukrainian military with information about locations where the Russians are preparing Iranian kamikaze drones for launch. US companies also donated devices to Ukraine that can detect enemy drones over long distances. Such anti-drone capabilities have also been included in US military aid packages.





