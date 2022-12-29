US approves potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan

09:00 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



The United States of America has approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan.



This was announced by the US State Department.



The administration has informed Congress that it is agreeing to the possible further sale of various weapons, such as mine-laying systems, to Taiwan through the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office, which acts as a de facto embassy.



The communiqué noted that supporting the modernization and strengthening of the defense capability of the Taiwanese army will serve the national economic and security interests of the United States..



The US recently instituted a military modernization program for Taiwan to help deter China from possible aggression.



In September, the Biden administration approved a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the largest package under Biden's term. The package included, among other things, about a hundred air-to-air missiles and about 60 anti-ship missiles.







