The United States of America accused the UN Secretary General that, under pressure from the Russian Federation, he did not send experts to Ukraine to check the drones used by Russia.
This was reported by Reuters on December 20.
As you know, the UK, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine believe that the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates the UN Security Council resolution of 2015, fixing the nuclear deal with Iran.
At the same time, Russia denies that its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, and claims that UN representatives do not have a mandate to travel to Kyiv to investigate..
