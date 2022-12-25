States accuse UN of unwillingness to investigate Iranian drones

13:58 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States of America accused the UN Secretary General that, under pressure from the Russian Federation, he did not send experts to Ukraine to check the drones used by Russia.



This was reported by Reuters on December 20.

"We regret that the UN has not taken any steps to conduct a normal investigation into this allegation of violation... We are disappointed that the Secretariat, clearly succumbing to Russian threats, did not fulfill the mandate for investigation given to it by this Council," US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said at a meeting of the Security Council on Monday.

As you know, the UK, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine believe that the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates the UN Security Council resolution of 2015, fixing the nuclear deal with Iran.



At the same time, Russia denies that its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, and claims that UN representatives do not have a mandate to travel to Kyiv to investigate..









