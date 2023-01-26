States put pressure on Turkey because of Russian flights with American planes

18:05 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

US officials are pressuring Turkey to stop Russian airlines from flying American-made planes in and out of the country.



This became known to The Wall Street Journal from officials familiar with the negotiations.



Last month, senior U.S. officials warned that the Turks could face jail time, fines, loss of export privileges and other penalties if they provided services such as refueling and supplying parts to U.S. aircraft flying to Russia and Belarus in violation of last year's export control.



US Undersecretary of Commerce Thea Roseman Kendler conveyed the message to Turkish officials during her December visit to Turkey, government sources said.



Turkey's warning is a key test of whether the US and its allies can succeed in isolating Russia in the long run, or whether Moscow can find a way to continue economic activity with the help of third countries.



The Biden administration imposed export controls barring Russia from using American-made aircraft last February in response to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.. Export controls prohibit any US-made aircraft, or those containing more than 25% US parts, from flying to Russia or Belarus without a license issued by the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce.



Russian airlines continue to fly Boeing Co.. despite the efforts of the United States and the European Union, which limit the access of Russian aircraft to Western skies.











