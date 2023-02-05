Scholz responded to Putin's words about the threat of German tanks to Russia

09:15 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to justify the war with his words that "again German tanks threaten Russia". This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with Bild.

Scholz noted that Putin's words are part of a "series of obscure historical comparisons" that the Russian president uses to justify the war in Ukraine.

"Nothing can justify this war. Russia is waging a merciless war against Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Scholz is confident that the provision of Western tanks will not lead to an escalation of the war.

“Together with our allies, we are giving Ukraine battle tanks so that they can defend themselves.. We carefully weighed each batch of weapons, coordinating closely with our allies, primarily with America," Scholz said, adding that this approach prevents the escalation of the war.

Let us recall that earlier Putin said: "It is unbelievable, but true: we are again being threatened by German tanks - Leopard, - on board of which there are crosses."

As reported, in the first wave of assistance from Western allies, Ukraine will receive up to 140 modern tanks. This forecast was voiced by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.