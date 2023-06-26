Shoigu was shown to the public after Prigogine's rebellion

09:31 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation released a video with its head, showing the people that Shoigu is alive and working to fulfill the goals and objectives of the "special operation".

The shots are mounted on the knee, all that can be understood from them: Prigozhin did not receive his. Resignation didn't happen. However, the presence of a live shoigu

on personnel does not guarantee absolutely nothing, a reshuffle in the department can be done at any time.

According to the military department, Shoigu "checked the forward command post" of "one of the associations" of the Western Group of Forces in Ukraine.

"On the spot, he heard a report by the commander of the group, Colonel-General Yevgeny Nikiforov, about the "current situation and" the performance of combat missions by the Russian troops in the main tactical directions.. Shoigu ordered to "continue active reconnaissance in order to reveal the enemy's plans in advance and prevent their implementation," and also "paid special attention to the organization of comprehensive support for the troops," the message says.

At the same time, Shoigu did not make any statements regarding Prigozhin's rebellion. And 15 pilots who died during the loss of aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation during the mutiny of mercenaries went unnoticed.

However, as noted by a number of Russian telegram channels, Shoigu's trip to the West group of troops took place "even before the start of the unrest", and the Ministry of Defense laid out "canned food".