Shoigu was shown to the public after Prigogine's rebellion

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation released a video with its head, showing the people that Shoigu is alive and working to fulfill the goals and objectives of the "special operation".
The shots are mounted on the knee, all that can be understood from them: Prigozhin did not receive his. Resignation didn't happen. However, the presence of a live shoigu
on personnel does not guarantee absolutely nothing, a reshuffle in the department can be done at any time.
According to the military department, Shoigu "checked the forward command post" of "one of the associations" of the Western Group of Forces in Ukraine.
At the same time, Shoigu did not make any statements regarding Prigozhin's rebellion. And 15 pilots who died during the loss of aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation during the mutiny of mercenaries went unnoticed.
However, as noted by a number of Russian telegram channels, Shoigu's trip to the West group of troops took place "even before the start of the unrest", and the Ministry of Defense laid out "canned food".
