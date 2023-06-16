Floods kill six in Cuba, hundreds of homes damaged

09:44 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The death toll from heavy rains and floods in Cuba has risen to six. On Tuesday, June 13, people began to return to their homes and report widespread damage caused by the disaster.

It is reported by France24.



Downpours in Cuba began last Thursday, June 8. The rains damaged bridges, roads and sewer systems, as well as several hundred houses.



Thousands of hectares of crops, including sugar cane, have been destroyed in the island nation, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said floods in some places have reached levels not seen in the past 30 years, and residents in some areas have reported levels not seen before.



The floods began after months of severe drought in eastern Cuba.