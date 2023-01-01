North Korean leader intends to create "the strongest nuclear force in the world"

10:23 01 January Kyiv, Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed the government to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons. This was reported on Sunday, January 1 by Reuters with reference to the TsTAK.

The North Korean leader pointed to the need to build up the republic's nuclear arsenal and provide "military power" to protect sovereignty and security.

"Kim Jong-un has set the task of developing another intercontinental ballistic missile system with rapid nuclear countermeasure capability as the main mission," the publication says.

In addition, according to the agency, he announced that Pyongyang will launch a military satellite as soon as possible.

Kim Jong-un also said that the projectiles from the new North Korean launchers are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.. He stressed that the entire territory of South Korea is within reach.

Recall that on December 18, the DPRK launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

