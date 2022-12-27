North Korean drones violate South Korean airspace

11:56 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Several North Korean drones violated the airspace of South Korea, and a South Korean fighter jet on alert in the air crashed.



It is reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, Reuters.



According to the Yonhap agency, the military recorded an arrival from the north and identified the UAV. North Korean drones crossed the Gimpo, Paju and Ganghwa islands in Gyeonggi province around 10:25 am local time. Some of them reached populated areas. South Korea raised military aircraft and helicopters into the air and fired warning shots.



A South Korean KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Wonju base in the east of the country while trying to counter the drones, a defense ministry spokesman said. Two pilots managed to escape before the crash and are now in the hospital. Yonhap reports that this is the first such incident since 2017.



The South Korean Ministry of Transport suspended flights to Gimpo and Incheon International Airports for about an hour.