The North Atlantic Council extended the powers of Stoltenberg

13:59 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The North Atlantic Council has decided to extend the powers of Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, the NATO press service reports

"On Tuesday (4 July 2023), NATO members agreed to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year, until 1 October 2024.. This decision will be approved by the NATO Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit.

Alliance members thanked Stoltenberg for his leadership and dedication, noting that it was "critical to maintaining transatlantic unity in the face of unprecedented security challenges."

"I am honored by the decision of NATO Allies to extend my term as Secretary General. The transatlantic link between Europe and North America has provided our freedom and security for almost seventy-five years, and in a more dangerous world, our great Alliance is more important than ever.

Stoltenberg, the former prime minister of Norway, has been head of NATO since 2014 and has had his mandate renewed several times.. His term of office was to come to an end in October 2023.



According to Politico, members of the Alliance spent months searching for his successor, considering leaders such as Danish Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace before choosing the current Secretary General.



Stoltenberg himself claimed for a long time that he had not actively lobbied for his stay in Brussels. Asked about his plans at a June 27 press conference, he said that his position on the issue had not changed.