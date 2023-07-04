The North Atlantic Council extended the powers of Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Council has decided to extend the powers of Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, the NATO press service reports .
Alliance members thanked Stoltenberg for his leadership and dedication, noting that it was "critical to maintaining transatlantic unity in the face of unprecedented security challenges."
Stoltenberg, the former prime minister of Norway, has been head of NATO since 2014 and has had his mandate renewed several times.. His term of office was to come to an end in October 2023.
According to Politico, members of the Alliance spent months searching for his successor, considering leaders such as Danish Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace before choosing the current Secretary General.
Stoltenberg himself claimed for a long time that he had not actively lobbied for his stay in Brussels. Asked about his plans at a June 27 press conference, he said that his position on the issue had not changed.
According to Politico, members of the Alliance spent months searching for his successor, considering leaders such as Danish Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace before choosing the current Secretary General.
Stoltenberg himself claimed for a long time that he had not actively lobbied for his stay in Brussels. Asked about his plans at a June 27 press conference, he said that his position on the issue had not changed.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments