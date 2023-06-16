North Korea admits it failed to launch spy satellite

12:00 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

North Korea on the morning of 31 launched a rocket with a military spy satellite Malligyong-1, but due to engine problems it fell into the Yellow Sea.



This is reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the state news agency of North Korea KCNA.



North Korea launched its military reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1", mounted on a new type of rocket called "Chollima-1", from a rocket launcher on the west coast at 6:27 am. However, the launch vehicle soon crashed into the Yellow Sea "after losing thrust due to abnormal starting of the second stage engine after the first stage separated during flight."



North Korea's State Space Development Agency will investigate "serious" defects found during the launch of the satellite and take necessary corrective action.



The second launch of the satellite is planned in the near future. Seoul believes that Pyongyang may make its next launch attempt before June 11.



South Korean military says North Korea launched rocket south. According to them, it fell into the waters of the Yellow Sea about 200 km west of Ochon Island.



Probable fragments of the launch vehicle have been identified. Efforts are being made to lift them.