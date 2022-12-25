Serbia plans to boycott EU-Western Balkans summit

09:27 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Serbia will boycott the summit of the European Union and the Western Balkans, which will be held on December 6 in Tirana.

This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

According to him, no one from Serbia will be in Tirana at the summit because, as he noted, the EU's "shameful" reaction to the appointment of Nenad Rasic as a minister in the Kosovo government.

Vučić said Rasic's appointment was a violation of the Brussels Agreement.

"This person (Rasic) won less than one percent in the elections, as did Rada Trajkovic, who was on his list. This indicates that they want the persecution and expulsion of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija... They chose the worst Serbian scum, from the bottom of the bucket, Rasic and Radu Trajkovic, there is no one worse, those who do not have the trust of anyone in Serbia, but have the trust of Albin Kurti and Western agencies," Vučić said.

EU-Western Balkan leaders summit to be held in Tirana on December 6. The official website of the Council of the European Union states that the summit is an opportunity to reaffirm the key importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans, a region with a clear EU membership perspective.

At the end of November, the EU managed to achieve success in the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. Kosovo planned to levy fines for Serbian license plates, and Kosovo Serbs promised to respond with large-scale protests.








