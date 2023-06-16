Seven EU countries propose to abandon the principle of unanimity in foreign policy

08:27 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the seven European Union countries called for abandoning the principle of unanimity in decision-making in the EU's common foreign and security policy and for greater use of qualified majority voting.



This is discussed in the common position of the Foreign Ministers of Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia and Spain, published by Politico.



Ministers stressed that the EU needs to strengthen its ability to act in crisis situations, including decision-making in foreign policy and defense.

"The vast majority of EU foreign policy decisions need unanimity, which in some cases can slow down our ability to act.. It was in spite of, and not because of, these rules that we were able to agree on 10 packages of sanctions against the Russian Federation in response to its aggressive war against a sovereign state. That is why we advocate for greater use of qualified majority voting in the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP)," the document says.

Ministers proposed greater use of "constructive content" in decision-making. This principle makes it possible to make a decision even if one of the states is against it.

"We saw how effective 'constructive content' can be last October when the EU Foreign Affairs Council voted on a new training mission for the Ukrainian military.. We want to develop this trend and undertake to systematically review our position in order to move from voting "against" to "constructive content," the diplomats noted.

The foreign ministers also proposed a practical test of voting by a qualified majority.. Ministers noted that some areas of EU foreign policy already allow decisions to be made by qualified majorities.



For example, if the Council of the EU unanimously decides to establish a civilian mission of the union, then the operational terms of this mission can be determined by voting by a qualified majority.

"We could similarly apply qualified majority voting in decision-making based on common EU positions in international human rights forums," the document says.

In addition, the ministers proposed adapting the way decisions are made in areas that do not require a formal vote, but in practice they use consensus.

"For example, when a High Representative makes a public statement on behalf of the EU, its text could be agreed in an implementing decision of the Council of the EU by a qualified majority, in accordance with Article 31 (2) of the EU Treaty. This would speed up our communication and make our European voice stronger," the ministers stressed.

They noted that they understand the concerns of some EU member states about the use of qualified majority voting in the bloc's foreign policy, but promised to take into account "the concerns of all EU member states to ensure that the best possible solutions are taken for our collective interests."



It should be noted that the European Union makes important foreign policy or defense decisions on the principle of unanimity, and if one country opposes it, it is impossible to take it. This, in particular, affects the process of imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation, which Hungary is blocking.