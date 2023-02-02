Since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost more than 9,000 units of military equipment - Oryx

17:04 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already lost more than 9,001 vehicles and heavy weapons. This follows from calculations based on data from the Oryx analytical project.

The Ukrainian army was able to destroy 5,694 pieces of equipment, damage 242, and also capture 2,759 weapons. In addition, 306 units of weapons of the RF Armed Forces were thrown onto the battlefield.

Most of the losses are trucks and jeeps - 2256 units, followed by infantry fighting vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles of various modifications - 1998 units, and tanks - 1671 units. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed both the latest T-90Ms and the old T-62s of the 1967 model.. It is noteworthy that the Russian army lost almost the same number of tanks as there are in all of Europe Leopard 2.