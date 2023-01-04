Russian and Belarusian to face Polish court for spying for Russia

12:43 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Polish prosecutor's office has charged a Russian and a citizen of Belarus with espionage in favor of the Russian military intelligence (GRU).





This was reported in the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw, reports PAP.

The indictment was received by the Białystok court from the military department of the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office on 30 December. In it, a citizen of Belarus and a citizen of Russia are accused of spying for Russian military intelligence for five years - from 2017 to the spring of 2022. They were arrested in April last year.



As investigators established, both defendants were legally in Poland.. the Belarusian first studied at one of the Bialystok universities, and then got a job organizing parachute training. In this way, he established contacts that he used to spy for Russian intelligence. The second defendant was spying under the guise of holding cultural events and tourism, prosecutors said.



As the department found out, the espionage activities of both defendants were focused on military units located in the north-east of Poland.



There, a Belarusian and a Russian obtained information about important elements of the Polish Armed Forces, including the protection of the eastern border from illegal migrants, the number and structure of units deployed there, and the special equipment they use.. The spies were also interested in the state of morale and operational capabilities, the interaction of military units stationed in the north-east of Poland with the troops of other NATO member countries.



Both defendants in the espionage case have been in custody since the moment of their arrest.



