The Russians are in a hurry to leave the country: all tickets to Istanbul, Astana and Tbilisi are sold out

19:37 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In light of the events unfolding in Russia, the citizens of the country are reacting by quickly buying up all direct air tickets from Moscow to Istanbul, Astana and Tbilisi.



This information was distributed by the Baza Telegram channel on Saturday, June 24.



According to the source, there are no more direct tickets from Moscow to these destinations. Only a few tickets with transfers or two flights remain available.



It was also noted that the cost of a direct flight to Yerevan has increased significantly and reached 198,000 rubles, while it was usually estimated at around 10,000 rubles.



Such interrogative tension on air tickets testifies to the growing anxiety and desire of Russian citizens to find opportunities to travel outside the country in conditions of instability.