Russia announced an attack on the airfield in the Kursk region

10:10 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of December 6, a drone attacked an airfield located in the Kursk region of Russia, causing an oil reservoir to burst into flames.



This was stated by the governor of the region Roman Starovoit.

"As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir flared up in the area of the Kursk airfield," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Starovoit, there were no casualties as a result.

"The fire is localized. All special services are working on the spot," the governor added.

We are talking about the Kursk (Vostochny) airport, which is a joint-based airfield: before the war, it was used by both military and civilian courts. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Federal Air Transport Agency has been constantly extending the ban on flights to airports in the central and southern parts of Russia, including the Kursk airfield.