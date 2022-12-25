Russia announced an attack on the airfield in the Kursk region

On the night of December 6, a drone attacked an airfield located in the Kursk region of Russia, causing an oil reservoir to burst into flames.
This was stated by the governor of the region Roman Starovoit.
According to Starovoit, there were no casualties as a result.
We are talking about the Kursk (Vostochny) airport, which is a joint-based airfield: before the war, it was used by both military and civilian courts. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Federal Air Transport Agency has been constantly extending the ban on flights to airports in the central and southern parts of Russia, including the Kursk airfield.
Today's drone attack is the third in the second day. The day before, two incidents were recognized at Russian airfields. On December 5, a fuel tanker exploded at an aircraft parking lot at an airfield near Ryazan. On the same morning, a drone crashed on the runway of the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, damaging two Tu-95 bombers.
