Russia to replace "Wagnerites" with Chechen fighters and convicts - Bloomberg

13:27 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia is preparing to send more Chechen fighters and convicts to Ukraine to fill the "holes" left by the Wagner PMC mercenaries withdrawn from the battlefield.



Bloomberg writes about this, citing representatives of European intelligence.



According to unnamed officials, Russia turned over a large number of troops into Bakhmut after the Wagner PMC announced its withdrawal from the city in late May, which led to a shortage of forces in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.



The agency notes that the rebellion of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has become the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin in his 24-year rule, has deprived Russian forces of some of the most experienced fighters.



The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet announced how many Wagner mercenaries signed contracts for service until July 1. Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of trying to "destroy" Wagner with his demand.



Last week, the Ukrainian intelligence department said that Wagnerites are unlikely to appear on the battlefield again in significant numbers.. The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that this group is "the most combat-ready Russian unit that was able to achieve success at any cost."



In a May interview with a Russian journalist, Prigogine said he had lost 20,000 troops, including about half those recruited from prisons, in months of fierce fighting for Bakhmut.. He claimed to have deployed 50,000 convicts to the battlefield.



While Wagner's withdrawal is not expected to change the course of the war in Ukraine, Putin's determination to avoid full military mobilization means Russia is likely to send more Chechens and convicts to the front lines in the coming weeks, European intelligence officials said.



Bloomberg notes that, having taken over the recruitment of convicts, the Russian Defense Ministry has constantly increased the number of prisoners in the army to about 15 thousand, and the total is likely to grow further, European officials said.. About 2 thousand serve in the penal units "Storm S".



It is not clear how many additional troops Chechnya could provide. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in Telegram in May that 7,000 troops were already in Ukraine, and another 2,400 were being trained for two new regiments of the Ministry of Defense.