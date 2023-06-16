Russia spends 4.1% of its GDP on war - British intelligence

11:17 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2022, Russia's military spending rose to $86.4 billion, up 9.2% from the previous year.



This information was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, referring to the data of British intelligence and the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).



Thus, Russia spends 4.1% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on the war.



As noted at the same time in the UK Ministry of Defense, the real military spending of the Russian Federation is very uncertain due to the increased use of secret budget items, especially since February 2022, and the lack of transparency.