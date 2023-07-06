Russia is losing its advantage in heavy weapons on the front in Ukraine - Bloomberg

The latest data on military assistance to Ukraine from allies suggests that Russia is beginning to lose its advantage in heavy equipment on the battlefield.
Bloomberg writes about it.
Bloomberg writes about it.
According to the publication, taking into account the calculations of lost or captured Russian equipment, which, based on open sources, was carried out by the Oryx intelligence group, the tank fleet of Ukraine has grown since the beginning of the invasion last year, while the Russian one has halved.. However, many consider this assessment to be conservative.
The gap has also narrowed in terms of artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, although by a much smaller margin.
Data on tanks, in particular, coincide with the information provided by the British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, journalists write.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments