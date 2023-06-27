Russia seeks to keep the forces of PMC "Wagner" - ISW

Russia is seeking to keep the forces of the Wagner PMC in order to support its operations in Ukraine and other international activities.
This is stated in the report-analysis of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Putin could have arrested Yevgeny Prigogine's Wagner PMC command for treason, but offered to pardon and integrate his troops, indicating that Putin needs a trained and efficient workforce.
The President of the Russian Federation is also allegedly trying to complete the formalization attempt initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. On June 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured his foreign colleagues that the Wagner PMC would continue operations in Mali and the Central African Republic.
The rhetoric of Putin and Lavrov supports the ongoing internal information campaign in Russia to forgive and save the Wagner fighters. Local Russian sources also said that Wagner employees continue to recruit in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Tyumen.
