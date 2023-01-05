Russia is trying to take control of its own information space due to increased criticism of the military - ISW

The leadership of the Russian regime is preparing a series of steps that should tighten the Kremlin's control over Russia's information space.
This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
According to the institute, in particular, the Russian news outlet Kommersant reported on November 21 that the State Duma of the Russian Federation may consider before the end of 2022 a bill to regulate the algorithms of online "recommendations", which will ultimately allow the government to disable certain algorithms.
