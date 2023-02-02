Russia no longer reliable arms exporter - British intelligence

15:21 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia's role as a reliable arms exporter is likely to be undermined by its invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence data.

“Even before the invasion, Russia’s share of the international arms market was declining. Now, faced with conflicting demands, Russia will almost certainly prefer re-deploying weapons of its own in Ukraine rather than resupplying their exporting partners.

According to British intelligence, the shortage of components is likely to affect the production of equipment for export, such as armored vehicles, attack helicopters and air defense systems.



In addition, Russia's ability to support existing export contracts, such as spare parts and maintenance, is likely to be seriously undermined for at least the next three to five years, British intelligence officials said.