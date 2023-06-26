Russia launches airstrikes in Syria, killing civilians

09:05 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the Russian air strike on a number of settlements near the Syrian city of Idlib in the north-west of the country, civilians were killed.



It is reported by Reuters with reference to the White Helmets Rapid Response Team.. According to the publication, a total of at least nine civilians were killed, including two children, and dozens of people were injured.

"Military aircraft flying at high altitude, which, according to tracking centers, bombed a vegetable market in Jisr al-Shugur, crowded with buyers on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, were dropped by Russian military aircraft. At least nine people were killed and 30 were injured.

Witnesses and rescuers said the planes also targeted villages in the mountainous region of Jabal al-Zawiya and the western outskirts of the city of Idlib, part of the buffer zone created by Russia and Turkey.

"These Russian strikes are the deadliest in Syria this year," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the British group at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

Russia and its allies in Syria have not commented on the strike.. At the same time, Syrian artillery also shelled rebel-controlled areas in the countryside west of Aleppo, the newspaper writes.