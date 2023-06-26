Russia launches airstrikes in Syria, killing civilians

As a result of the Russian air strike on a number of settlements near the Syrian city of Idlib in the north-west of the country, civilians were killed.
It is reported by Reuters with reference to the White Helmets Rapid Response Team.. According to the publication, a total of at least nine civilians were killed, including two children, and dozens of people were injured.
It is reported by Reuters with reference to the White Helmets Rapid Response Team.. According to the publication, a total of at least nine civilians were killed, including two children, and dozens of people were injured.
Witnesses and rescuers said the planes also targeted villages in the mountainous region of Jabal al-Zawiya and the western outskirts of the city of Idlib, part of the buffer zone created by Russia and Turkey.
Russia and its allies in Syria have not commented on the strike.. At the same time, Syrian artillery also shelled rebel-controlled areas in the countryside west of Aleppo, the newspaper writes.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments