Russia and Iran use their trade corridor to bypass sanctions - media

06:40 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Iran and Russia are trying to build a new transcontinental trade route to be less dependent on foreign sanctions. It is reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, December 21.

Moscow and Tehran are spending billions of dollars to speed up the delivery of goods along rivers and railways connected by the Caspian Sea. Dozens of Russian and Iranian ships, including some under sanctions, are already plying this route, the news agency emphasizes.

Marina Shagina, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, notes that Russia and Iran are investing up to $25 billion in an internal trade corridor to facilitate the movement of goods that Western countries want to stop.

Biden administration spokesman in Iran Robert Mulley points out that any new trade corridor requires close attention as part of attempts to cut off arms transfers between countries.

In addition to arms trade between countries, there are a number of economic reasons for a new transit route. Vessels that ply the Don and Volga rivers traditionally trade in energy carriers and agricultural goods. Iran is the third largest importer of Russian grain, but its share could increase even more.

Both countries have announced a number of new trade agreements. They include products such as turbines, polymers, pharmaceuticals and auto parts.

In addition, the Russian Federation supplies nuclear fuel and components for the Iranian reactor in Bushehr.

We add that according to media reports, Russia again ordered hundreds of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles from Iran.