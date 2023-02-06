Russia is preparing for a large-scale offensive in the next 10 days - FT

16:59 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia plans to launch a new offensive within the next 10 days. The Kremlin wants to seize the initiative in the war and capture the rest of the Donbass, writes the Financial Times, citing a comment by an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to him, Kyiv received "very convincing data" about Russia's intentions to carry out the attack.



The likely site of the Russian attack is the west of the Luhansk region near Kreminna and Liman, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed during the counteroffensive last fall, according to experts cited by the publication. Russia has been concentrating its forces there over the past few weeks. The article says that the Russian offensive will be led by elite units.

"These are real mechanized brigades, even if they are less combat-ready than they were at the beginning of the war. They were reinforced by units of the Airborne Forces and the Marines. These are not bus drivers and not teachers," the Financial Times quoted an interlocutor from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, according to the source, Moscow is also building up its troops in the south of the Donetsk region.. Russians are deploying additional forces in the villages around occupied Mariupol: "If they are smart, they will concentrate all their forces in one small place," the source said.



A new Russian offensive may be in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as in Zaporozhye, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.