Russian "Lord of War" exchanged for an American basketball player

12:08 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States and Russia have agreed on a prisoner exchange: American basketball star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian businessman accused of arms trafficking, who was serving a prison term in the United States. It is reported by CNN.

According to the channel, the exchange took place on the morning of December 8 in Abu Dhabi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation confirmed the information about the exchange of prisoners.

US President Joe Biden delivered an address in connection with the exchange.

"I spoke to Brittney Griner. She's safe, she's on the plane, she's heading home. Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones," Biden said.

Biden said that Brittney experienced "bad treatment" during the trial in Russia.

According to the American lawyer for the Russian, the exchange of Bout for Greiner was highly secret.

"Great joy! Finally! I just found out that the trade between Viktor and Greiner has been completed.. There was still no complete information, this time everything was top secret, but there were suggestions that this could happen today," Steve Zissou told RIA Novosti.

In August of this year, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a maximum security penal colony on drug possession charges.. She was detained at a Moscow airport in February 2022 due to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil found in her luggage. This substance is prohibited for circulation in Russia, but legal in some US states.

Greiner, 32, played for the Yekaterinburg women's basketball club UMMC. As a member of the US national team, she won the Olympic Games twice.

Viktor Bout was arrested at the request of the United States in 2008 and sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiring to kill US citizens and materially supporting terrorism.. In the United States, the businessman was nicknamed "the merchant of death." Victor Bout became the prototype for the protagonist of the Hollywood film Lord of War, played by Nicolas Cage.

According to Russian human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova, both Bout and Greiner were pardoned before the exchange.