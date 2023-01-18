Russian Sberbank began to work in the occupied Crimea

12:22 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Sberbank, which refused to work in Crimea since 2014, due to fears of falling under sanctions, which were eventually imposed on it anyway because of the war, announced the start of work in the occupied Crimea.

"Sberbank has formed a team and is starting to work on the Crimean peninsula. The first ATMs of the bank have already been installed, within a year the network of self-service devices will start operating throughout the peninsula.

It is indicated that the bank's offices will gradually open during 2023, the first of them in the largest cities will start working in the first half of the year. All necessary services and services of Sberbank will also be deployed.



As you know, now a limited number of small banks operate in the occupied Crimea, and all of them are under sanctions.. The largest Russian banks have repeatedly stated that they are not ready to open branches in Crimea because of the threat of sanctions from the US and the EU.





