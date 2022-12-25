Russian MP promised "boy Vova from Kyiv" rocket attack on New Year's Eve

14:44 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Oleg Nilov, a member of the Russian State Duma from the Just Russia - For Truth faction, promised the "boy Vova from Kyiv" to present rocket fire for the New Year.



The politician said this during the Wishing Tree charity annual event, which was held in Moscow on December 14.



In a video posted on social media, Nilov removes a note from a Christmas tree and then reads out its contents.

State Duma deputy Oleg Nilov joked at a charity Christmas tree:



“The boy Vova from Kyiv dreams of rockets. Vova, you'll get rockets, wait."



After that, Nilov explained that he was joking.

“This is a joke, of course, such,” said the politician.

Nilov's colleague, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Youth Policy Artem Metelev reacted to the deputy's "joke" by covering his face with his hand.

"Christmas Tree of Wishes" - a New Year's action of the State Duma, during which children with disabilities, children from needy families, as well as orphans send New Year's wishes written on postcards, and deputies read them out and fulfill them. This year, wish cards were also written by children of mobilized Russians and children living in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian troops.