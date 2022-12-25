Russian media announced a drone attack on the Slava plant in the Bryansk region

Russian media reported an attack on the Slava plant, located in the Bryansk region, 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
In particular, the Baza Telegram channel writes about this.
According to the publication, the plant, located 80 kilometers from the border of Russia and Ukraine, was attacked on the night of December 6.
Baza claims that the five-ton tanks were empty by that time, which prevented a serious fire.
Previously, the plant "Slava" has already been attacked by drones. On November 30, after an UAV attack, three reservoirs broke out on the territory of the plant.
