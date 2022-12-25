Russian media announced a drone attack on the Slava plant in the Bryansk region

11:30 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian media reported an attack on the Slava plant, located in the Bryansk region, 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.



In particular, the Baza Telegram channel writes about this.

"In the Bryansk region, drones attacked the Slava plant. They fell a few meters from the fuel tanks.

According to the publication, the plant, located 80 kilometers from the border of Russia and Ukraine, was attacked on the night of December 6.

“About two drones flew into the territory of the plant - they fell and exploded three meters from the tanks with diesel fuel,” the message says.

Baza claims that the five-ton tanks were empty by that time, which prevented a serious fire.



Previously, the plant "Slava" has already been attacked by drones. On November 30, after an UAV attack, three reservoirs broke out on the territory of the plant.