Russian hackers blocked the largest cargo port in Japan

18:07 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian hacker group LockBit 3.0 attacked Nagoya, Japan's largest cargo port, through which most of Toyota Motor's export and import operations are carried out.



Kyodo reports this with reference to the Port Authority.



Hackers blocked the port's operating system and put forward a ransom demand in exchange for the resumption of its work. Currently, the port does not load and unload containers, and its operator intends to resume work until Thursday morning.



According to the Port Authority, a system failure occurred around 6:30 am on July 4, when one of the port workers was unable to start the computer.



Reports that the computer system was infected with ransomware were somehow sent to the printer, a source familiar with the case said.



Now in the port there was a temporary accumulation of trailers.

"If these many trailers resume work at the same time, it will be very crowded. It feels heavy even after a system restore," the trailer driver said.

The port of Nagoya is the main export and import port of Toyota. The automaker said it was unable to load or unload auto parts and vehicles due to the failure, but the company stressed that there were no disruptions in its production or disruption to the logistics of finished vehicles.



Nagoya has been Japan's largest port since 2002. Its cargo turnover in 2021 reached 177.79 million tons.