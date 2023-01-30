Russian hackers carried out cyberattacks on dozens of hospitals in the Netherlands

17:57 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian hackers attack hospitals in the Netherlands



Currently, the Groningen hospital site is down on a regular basis due to waves of DDOS attacks.



Russian hackers carried out cyber attacks on dozens of hospitals in the Netherlands. It is reported by NOS.

"This is an attack by the Killnet group in collaboration with other attackers," a spokesman for hospital digital security partnership Z-Cert said.

According to him, now the website of the hospital in Groningen is regularly down due to the coming waves of DDOS attacks.

"Everything is very simple. We are destroying medical facilities in these countries for supporting the Nazis in Ukraine," the Russian hackers said in a statement.

The hacker group Killnet has published a list of foreign hospitals that will be attacked by cyber attacks.. So far, the website of the Dutch hospitals is the only one on this list that has really suffered.



In addition to the Dutch hospitals, the list includes medical institutions in the Scandinavian countries, Poland, the USA, the UK and Germany.



A total of 31 Dutch hospitals made the list. The attack on the site of a medical institution concerns only the site for the outside world. The electronic patient record and the website where patients can access information from their cards were not compromised by the cyberattack.