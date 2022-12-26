15:15 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian hackers attacked Vatican websites after the Pope announced that he considers Russia and President Vladimir Putin guilty of the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Vatican Andriy Yurash.

“On November 30, Russian terrorists reached the websites of the Vatican city-state: many online pages of various structures of the Roman Curia became inaccessible! Russian hackers once again demonstrate the real face of Russian politics, directly defined as terrorist by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,” he wrote on Facebook.

According to the diplomat, this is the Russian response to the latest important statements of Pope Francis.



On November 28, Pope Francis said that he considers Russia and President Vladimir Putin guilty of the war against Ukraine, while calling the Ukrainians a "martyr nation". He added that some national minorities of the Russian Federation, for example, Chechens, Buryats and so on, show the greatest cruelty.

"Of course, the attacker is the Russian state. Why don't I name Putin? 'Cause it's not needed, it's already known. However, sometimes people cling to a detail. Everyone knows my position, with or without Putin, without naming him," the pontiff stressed.







