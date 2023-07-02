Russian diplomats leave Romania: 40 employees and their families were taken out by a special flight

08:30 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has already become a pariah in many countries. So, in early June, the Romanian Foreign Ministry demanded that more than 50 employees of the embassy of the Russian Federation leave the country within 30 days.

As the Romanian publication Observator reported on Saturday, July 1, 40 employees of the Russian embassy in Bucharest left Romania with their families, flying on a special flight to Moscow due to Romania's demand to halve the staff of the diplomatic mission.

It is noted that some Russians left the country earlier.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said that such a decision "demonstrates the current level of bilateral relations in the context of the start of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine."

The day before, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 40 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Bucharest, together with their families, must leave the territory of Romania.

"This measure reflects the implementation of the decision of the Romanian side within the established time frame in accordance with the procedures used by other EU Member States in similar situations," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

It is noted that the embassy staff was taken out by a civilian aircraft belonging to a Russian airline.