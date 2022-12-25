Russian neo-Nazi group "Rusich" collects intelligence on military facilities in the Baltic countries

18:42 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian neo-Nazi group "Rusich", which is associated with the Kremlin, asked its associates to provide information on the location of military units and border bases in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.



The corresponding post was published in the telegram channel of the group.

As The Guardian notes, the pro-Kremlin group is closely linked to the Wagner PMC. The newspaper's unnamed interlocutors say the neo-Nazis' "extraordinary move" may indicate disillusionment with the government and the way the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is unfolding.



They suggest that Russia's political-military elite may lose control of its far-right paramilitary organizations, which may resort to more extreme warfare.