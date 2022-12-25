Russian oil is supplied to India under the G7 price cap

18:38 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

At least 7 tankers with Russian oil that left Russian ports after December 5 are currently on their way to India and have Western insurance coverage. This indicates that the deliveries were made in accordance with the sanctions, that is, oil in tankers was sold at a price below the established “ceiling” of $60 per barrel.

This is reported by the British Financial Times with reference to tanker transportation data, as well as representatives of companies involved in the export of Russian raw materials to India.

Thus, Russian companies did not comply with the demand of Vladimir Putin, who argued that Russia would not supply oil "according to Western rules". The publication notes that such a case can somewhat calm the markets, which are afraid of a sharp reduction in the supply of oil on the market.



The Singaporean company Essential, which chartered the Ruby Phoenix tanker, directly confirmed to the publication that they have all the necessary documents to transport Russian oil in accordance with Western sanctions: “We have the necessary confirmations from our partners that the cargo in question complies with the restrictions prices". Operators of other vessels, as well as Indian buyers of Russian oil, did not respond to a request for comment.



At the current stage, Western officials are satisfied with how the mechanism works: everything is going according to plan - Russia is forced to sell oil at prices below the “ceiling”. One of the publication's sources claims that there are actually even more than seven tankers that have obeyed Western sanctions. The publication itself found three more ships with Western insurance, but could not confirm that the oil in these ships was sold at a price below $60.



The Russian authorities assured that they would not obey Western sanctions and would refuse to supply oil to countries that would join the oil price cap mechanism.. At the same time, Vladimir Putin recently acknowledged that Russian oil is already being sold for less than the established "ceiling" of $60 per barrel. In some ports, a barrel of oil is traded at $42-45 per barrel. Even the average export price of oil in mid-December fell below $60 and reached $57.49 per barrel.. Rising risks lowered Russian oil prices below the "ceiling" at the end of November, as reported by traders working in the Indian direction.



To circumvent the restrictions, Russia tried to buy up as many tankers as possible, but market participants say that the “shadow fleet” of about 100 tankers will still not be enough to maintain current export volumes. On the contrary, analysts predict a drop in oil exports from Russia by about 20%, or 1 million barrels per day, and with the start of the sanctions mechanism, exports have already begun to decline. Russian authorities promised to respond to Western sanctions. In addition to a ban on the supply of oil to countries that supported the "price ceiling", the introduction of a "price bottom" was considered - that is, the minimum value below which Russia will not sell oil abroad. The Kremlin promised to present its response to the sanctions this week.