15:44 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army has lost half of its combat capability in Ukraine, including about 2.5 thousand. tanks, and the main push of Kyiv's counteroffensive is yet to come.



This was stated by the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, speaking in Parliament, writes Financia Times.



He dismissed the suggestion that Ukraine's counter-offensive was moving slowly, saying that Russia's defense "was never an isolated act" and that Kiev's "starve, stretch and strike" military strategy was gradually breaking down Russian defense lines.

"The question is how to take a front line that is more than a thousand kilometers long and turn it into a bigger problem for Russia than for Ukraine? That's why you see how Ukraine is trying to act in different directions and making deceptive maneuvers," Radakin said.

According to him, the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops is hampered by the high density of minefields, the lack of air cover, and the fact that our army has not yet received all the necessary weapons from Kiev's international partners.



The admiral noted that it is unfair to tie Ukraine to a certain date and that "Russia is now so weak that it does not have the strength for a counteroffensive."