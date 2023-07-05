The Russian army has lost half of its combat capability - the head of the British General Staff

The Russian army has lost half of its combat capability in Ukraine, including about 2.5 thousand. tanks, and the main push of Kyiv's counteroffensive is yet to come.
This was stated by the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, speaking in Parliament, writes Financia Times.
He dismissed the suggestion that Ukraine's counter-offensive was moving slowly, saying that Russia's defense "was never an isolated act" and that Kiev's "starve, stretch and strike" military strategy was gradually breaking down Russian defense lines.
This was stated by the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, speaking in Parliament, writes Financia Times.
He dismissed the suggestion that Ukraine's counter-offensive was moving slowly, saying that Russia's defense "was never an isolated act" and that Kiev's "starve, stretch and strike" military strategy was gradually breaking down Russian defense lines.
According to him, the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops is hampered by the high density of minefields, the lack of air cover, and the fact that our army has not yet received all the necessary weapons from Kiev's international partners.
The admiral noted that it is unfair to tie Ukraine to a certain date and that "Russia is now so weak that it does not have the strength for a counteroffensive."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments