Roskomnadzor ordered the Kazakh publication to remove news about the war in Ukraine: they reminded that they do not live in Russia

15:31 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Roskomnadzor has sent a number of messages to the Kazakh publication Vlast demanding to remove news about the war in Ukraine, threatening to block the resource if it refuses.



The editors said that they would not comply with the requirements of the department, which has nothing to do with Kazakhstan.



In particular, the Russian regulator demanded to remove the news about the shelling by the Russian military of the Ukrainian city of Vinnitsa, which killed more than 20 people, as well as the number of civilians killed in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

"The editors do not intend to remove this or any other news about the war in Ukraine and will continue to cover it, regardless of what opinion the Russian department responsible for military censorship has on this matter," the report says.

"Vlast" is a Kazakh publication, its activities are not regulated by Russian laws and supervisory agencies, the journalists stressed.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of sites have been blocked in Russia for spreading information about the war, which in Russia is considered a "special military operation."