Rogozin sent Macron a fragment pulled from his back

The former head of the Roskosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, who was wounded on December 21 in Russian-occupied Donetsk, sent a fragment extracted from it to French President Emanuel Macron, saying that the shelling was carried out using the French Caesar howitzer.
As reported on Rogozin's Telegram channel, the Russian asked the French Ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy, to hand over the fragment to Macron.. In a letter sent to Levy, Rogozin called the artillery attack on the restaurant, during which he was injured, "an act of terrorism."
He also stated that two of his acquaintances were killed as a result of the shelling.
the Russian threatened that France would answer for its "war crimes".
