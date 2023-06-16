Russia entered the top ten countries with the highest level of modern slavery

11:10 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia ranks eighth among countries with a high level of modern slavery. The top 3 countries with the highest levels of modern slavery are North Korea, Eritrea and Mauritania respectively.

Such data is provided by the Global Slavery Index 2023, compiled by the human rights organization Walk Free.

According to researchers, 49.6 million people in the world now live in slavery. Two-thirds of them are concentrated in just ten countries. At the same time, the researchers monitored the situation in 160 states.

According to the report, the highest prevalence of modern slavery is in North Korea - 104.6 per 1000 population, Eritrea (90.3) and Mauritania (32). This country only in 1981 declared hereditary slavery illegal and became the last country in the world to abolish this phenomenon.. Russia's rate is 13 per 1,000 population, Afghanistan has the same.



The top ten countries with a high contemporary slavery index are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, where the labor rights of migrant workers are restricted by the kafala* sponsorship system.

Also in the top 10 are Turkey, Tajikistan, Russia and Afghanistan.



The situation is worsening against the background of worsening armed conflicts, environmental degradation and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the study says.

According to the definition of modern slavery by Walk Free researchers, it is forced labor, forced and child marriage, debt bondage, forced commercial sexual exploitation, human trafficking, sale and exploitation of children.. It also includes forced labor imposed by the state in various forms, including abuse of conscription, compulsory prison labor, or as a means of racial, social, national, and religious discrimination.

Kafala* - The kafala or sponsorship system gives private citizens and companies in Jordan, Lebanon and most of the Arab countries of the Gulf almost complete control over the employment and immigration status of migrant workers. The system arose out of growing demand in the Gulf economies for cheap labor and the desperation of many migrants to find work and be able to send money home to their families.