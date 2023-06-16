Russia creates a new "elite" aviation unit due to the failures of the regular air force

14:25 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the unsuccessful operations of the Russian regular air force, the Russian military leadership decided to create a new "elite" aviation unit.

This was reported on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defense.

Russia is likely to create a new "elite" strike air group, codenamed "Storm" for operations over Ukraine. The unit is likely to consist of at least one squadron of Su-24 Fencer and Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers, as well as an attack helicopter squadron.

The combination of these types of aircraft suggests that the group will play a major role in ground attack missions, the ministry said.. At the same time, according to "credible" Russian media reports, the Russian Defense Ministry is seeking to attract highly qualified and dedicated pilots by offering higher wages and opening up recruitment for retired pilots.