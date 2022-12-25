Russia continues to threaten world with growing nuclear arsenal - Pentagon

12:44 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal. This was announced on Friday, December 9, by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, quoted by Reuters.

"Russia has recently been modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal," Austin said at the inauguration ceremony for US Strategic Command, which oversees the United States nuclear arsenal.

For now, the Kremlin continues its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, he said.

"The whole world sees that Putin is engaged in irresponsible saber-rattling of nuclear weapons," he said.

The day before, Putin said that Russia might consider officially including in its military doctrine the possibility of launching a preventive nuclear strike to disarm the enemy.

Earlier, he said that the risk of nuclear war is growing, and called Russia's arsenal a "deterrent" in conflicts.