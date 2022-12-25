Russia continues to threaten world with growing nuclear arsenal - Pentagon

Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal. This was announced on Friday, December 9, by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, quoted by Reuters.
For now, the Kremlin continues its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, he said.
The day before, Putin said that Russia might consider officially including in its military doctrine the possibility of launching a preventive nuclear strike to disarm the enemy.
Earlier, he said that the risk of nuclear war is growing, and called Russia's arsenal a "deterrent" in conflicts.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments