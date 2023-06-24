18:17 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Israel, they asked the Russian authorities "not to lecture them" on the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust or the war with the distortion of history.



Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat wrote about this on Twitter, reacting to Moscow's statement accusing Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky of "glorifying Nazism."

"There is no change in the policy of Israel, which categorically opposes and rejects the glorification of criminals who collaborated with the Nazis in the murder of Jews. Neither side should lecture the State of Israel, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs or its diplomats on the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust or war on the distortion of history.

There is no change in Israel's policy, which is absolutely opposed to and rejects the glorification of criminals who collaborated with the Nazis in murdering Jews.



No party should lecture the State of Israel, Israel's Foreign Ministry, or its diplomats about the importance of… pic.twitter.com/6T5fo4V4q6 — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) June 23, 2023

Recently, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky gave an interview in which he stated that, despite historical differences, Jerusalem supports Ukraine and that Ukrainians themselves have the right to determine who their heroes are and whose names the streets should be named.. He was referring to the activities of the Ukrainian nationalists of the 20th century Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych and Andriy Melnyk.

"It would be wrong to condition our support for Ukraine and our assistance to Ukraine on the fact that Ukraine will stop renaming streets or stop calling Bandera or Melnyk heroes.. Because if you really look at things, then this, of course, will not happen," Brodsky said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the Israeli diplomat of "supporting the Nazis." The propagandist also could not resist spreading fake stories about Ukraine.

In her comment, Zakharova noted that the Israeli ambassador, a native of Leningrad that survived the siege, spoke "pure Russian." She accused Brodsky of blasphemy.

"If, according to Mikhail Brodsky, Kyiv has the right to such heroes and identity, then this is already a problem for the Israeli Foreign Ministry. No one has the right to such heroes. Because these are not heroes, but fiends, and not an identity, but a disgrace to the people of Ukraine. This is the glorification of Nazism. Well, there's nothing that can be done about it. This is generally blasphemous. So reasoned those who sponsored Hitler in the 1930s. By the way, mostly Anglo-Saxons. If Soviet soldiers reasoned like that, then now there would simply be no Brodsky, as well as the memory of the Holocaust. As Vysotsky sang, "our battalion commander, pushing off with his foot from the Urals," changed the course of history and returned to humanity its true appearance.. True, as it turned out, for a while. Now here it is again," adds Zakharova.

Now Zakharova was not only pointed out that she does not dare to tell Israeli diplomats what to say, but also reminded that she was involved in the falsification and distortion of history.