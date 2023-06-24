Russia accused the Israeli ambassador of "glorifying Nazism." Jerusalem answered

In Israel, they asked the Russian authorities "not to lecture them" on the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust or the war with the distortion of history.
Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat wrote about this on Twitter, reacting to Moscow's statement accusing Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky of "glorifying Nazism."
There is no change in Israel's policy, which is absolutely opposed to and rejects the glorification of criminals who collaborated with the Nazis in murdering Jews.— Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) June 23, 2023
No party should lecture the State of Israel, Israel's Foreign Ministry, or its diplomats about the importance of… pic.twitter.com/6T5fo4V4q6
Recently, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky gave an interview in which he stated that, despite historical differences, Jerusalem supports Ukraine and that Ukrainians themselves have the right to determine who their heroes are and whose names the streets should be named.. He was referring to the activities of the Ukrainian nationalists of the 20th century Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych and Andriy Melnyk.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the Israeli diplomat of "supporting the Nazis." The propagandist also could not resist spreading fake stories about Ukraine.
In her comment, Zakharova noted that the Israeli ambassador, a native of Leningrad that survived the siege, spoke "pure Russian." She accused Brodsky of blasphemy.
Now Zakharova was not only pointed out that she does not dare to tell Israeli diplomats what to say, but also reminded that she was involved in the falsification and distortion of history.
