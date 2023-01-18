Russia must stop recruiting Serbs for war - Vučić

17:23 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić urged Russia to stop recruiting Serbs to take part in hostilities on the side of PMC Wagner in Ukraine.



This was reported by Reuters on January 17.



It is noted that Vučić criticized Russian websites and groups on social networks for publishing ads in Serbian in which the Wagner group calls for volunteers to join its ranks.

"Why are you from Wagner calling someone from Serbia when you know it's against our rules?" - stressed the Serbian leader on the air.



According to military experts, dozens of Serbian volunteers fought on the side of pro-Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015.. However, no one has exact numbers.



Serbian law prohibits the participation of citizens of the country in conflicts abroad, and several people have been convicted for this.