The decision of the European Union: the assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the amount of more than 200 billion euros are blocked

16:39 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU countries have decided to freeze the assets of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia, the total amount of which exceeds 200 billion euros. Christian Wiegand, official representative of the European Commission, confirmed this information.

"According to the tenth package of sanctions, operators and member states were required to inform the European Commission about the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank. The control date was 12 May. Member states have filed reports, and this amounts to more than 200 billion euros of blocked assets of the Russian Central Bank," the spokesman said, adding that individual EU countries should be asked about the whereabouts of the assets.

Asked about plans to use frozen Russian funds in the interests of Ukraine, Wiegand replied: "We are working hard on this. We are determined. We want Russia to pay for the damage done to Ukraine."



According to him, one of the options offered to EU member states is to use the assets of the Central Bank of Russia.