Reputational fiasco: Russia published a fake list of participants in its business forum

11:08 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia said that well-known representatives of Western business, academia and politics will take part in the business forum, which will be held in St. Petersburg. However, the list of participants turned out to be fake.

As the Financial Times managed to find out, several people whose names appeared on the list of alleged participants in the Russian forum have already announced that they do not plan to attend the event. The Russia brand remains toxic after the invasion of Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's desire to re-establish ties with world business leaders.

For example, Russia's claimed former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, perhaps the most significant "guest" of the Russian business forum, is not going to St. Petersburg and has not even received an invitation, according to sources.

Other Western speakers on the list informed that they have no plans to participate in the forum. Lucid Motors chief executive Peter Rawlinson said he had not heard of the event and wanted nothing to do with it; Stanford University professor Ilya Strebulaev told reporters that he was not going anywhere; British computer scientist Stephen Wolfram said he was invited but declined. The list goes on.



The lack of confirmed Western names less than a month before a forum set up by President Vladimir Putin as a way to attract foreign investment to Russia suggests the Kremlin is having trouble finding people to talk to its elite.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the forum in St. Peturberg attracted many interesting guests, but this year the list is dominated by businessmen and officials from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and China - Russia's main trading partners.

The tentative list does not include foreign officials above ministerial rank, even from countries Russia considers “friendly”, with the exception of the first lady of Burundi, but there are pro-Russian speakers such as Karin Kneissl, who danced at her wedding to Vladimir Putin.