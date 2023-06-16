Expanding military ties: the Czech Republic and the United States signed an important agreement

18:59 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova arrived in the United States of America with an important goal - to meet with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, in the capital Washington. The main objective of her visit is the signing of an agreement on military cooperation between the Czech Republic and the United States.

This defense pact not only provides for strengthening ties between the armed forces of the two countries, but also establishes a legislative framework and determines the status of American military personnel stationed in the Czech Republic.

The agreement, which has been worked on for several months, consists of 40 pages and contains the basic rules and regulations for the possible deployment of the US military on Czech soil, as well as the conditions for their cooperation with the local armed forces.

Visiting the United States, Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova stressed that the expansion of military ties is fully consistent with the "vital interests of the country" in our turbulent times.. She stressed that the agreement itself does not provide for the establishment of an American military base in the Czech Republic, but if both sides agree to the presence of American troops in the country, their legal status will be determined by this agreement.

"If we need the help of American soldiers in training the Czech army in new weapons from the United States, then after the signing of the agreement we will have more opportunities to organize this," the minister stressed.

The agreement covers issues such as the definition of jurisdiction over foreign troops, environmental regulations, rules of operation and the status of contractors.



The US already has similar agreements with more than 20 countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and others.